MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Buying ingredients for Memorial Day cookouts is going to be more expensive this year.

“I can’t believe the prices of beef, it’s outrageous,” said Collin Ryder, who was shopping for groceries Friday. “It’s more than lobster for just a ribeye steak.”

The Consumer Price Index reported that food prices are up over 10%, the largest increase since 1980.

“A gallon of milk you can’t even afford now,” said Joe Sacchetti, who was also out grocery shopping. “Fuel, groceries, everything.”

He added that these increased prices have him rethinking his Memorial Day menu.

“Steak (or) hamburger, you’ve gotta make a choice,” he said.

Others said they’re relying more heavily on coupons and other bargains to get them through these times.

The manager of the store the customers were shopping in, Zach Bender, said that while he aims to keep prices low, he’s more concerned about making sure the shelves are stocked.

“We’ve tried our best to keep prices low,” he said, “but it’s hard to keep a profit at the same time.”

The cost of the propane used to grill those steaks is also up this year.

