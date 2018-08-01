BATON ROUGE, La. (WHDH) — A grocery worker’s kindness helped brighten up an autistic teen’s day in Louisiana.

Jordan Taylor, 20, was working his normal Sunday shift at a Baton Rouge store when 17-year-old Jack Ryan Edwards asked for juice.

Taylor noticed that Edwards was sticking around to watch him stock the beverages, so he asked if he wanted to help.

For the next hour, they worked together to fill up the cooler.

“He was just so happy and he was happy putting the juices up,” Taylor told WAFB. “I was happy that I could make somebody else happy.”

Edwards’ sister captured the touching moments on camera, which quickly went viral online.

“I never pictured all this would happen. I was just being me. That’s it,” Taylor emotionally said. “I just wanted to help somebody else out. Enjoy something.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)