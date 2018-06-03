FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Patriots star Rob Gronkowski had no trouble buzzing off his hair for One Mission’s Buzz Off for Kids with Cancer at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

“You see what these kids go through, and it puts your life in perspective,” Gronk said.

The event raises millions for kids with cancer at three area hospital. The event is one Gronk makes sure to never miss.

One Mission has raised more than $8 million over nine years, with thousands of people losing their locks for the wonderful cause. 7’s Amaka Ubaka and Kris Anderson served as the event’s hosts and guest barbers.

Some buzzers had tears, some smiles, but everyone had a reason for getting their hair buzzed.

Gronk buzzed the top fundraisers, including Caleb, whose team efforts topped $39,000, earning him a Gronk style cut.

7’s Kris Anderson went one-on-one with Gronk to talk Patriots where Gronk confirmed he’ll be at mandatory camp this week.

“I’m excited to get back with the boys, excited to get back to work,” he said. “It’s going to be fun.”

