Gronk, Edelman, Michel, Gordon headline Pats injury report ahead of tilt with Bears

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A slew of key players are listed as questionable to play on Sunday when the New England Patriots visit Chicago to battle the Bears at Soldier Field.

Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back), Julian Edelman (heel), Sony Michel (knee), and Josh Gordon (hamstring) were among 10 players labeled as questionable on Friday’s official injury report. They were limited practice participants.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon has been ruled out for the game with a concussion. He did not participate in practice this week.

Chicago’s all-pro linebacker Khalil Mack is listed as questionable to play with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice this week.

The full injury reports are as follows:

New England Patriots

OUT

OT Marcus Cannon – Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

DT Malcom Brown – Knee (LP)

WR Julian Edelman – Heel (LP)

WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring (LP)

DE Geneo Grissom – Ankle (LP)

TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle/Back (LP)

TE Jacob Hollister – Hamstring (LP)

RB Sony Michel – Knee (LP)

CB Eric Rowe – Groin (LP)

DE John Simon – Shoulder (LP)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. – Ankle/Knee (LP)

Chicago Bears

OUT

No Players Listed

DOUBTFUL

DB Marcus Cooper Sr. – Hamstring (LP)

QUESTIONABLE

LB Khalil Mack – Ankle (LP)

DB Bryce Callahan – Ankle (DNP)

WR Allen Robinson II – Groin (LP)

