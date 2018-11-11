Gronkowsk inactive for matchup with Titans

Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady will be without a key player in Sunday’s matchup against the Tennesee Titans.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is inactive for New England. Gronkowski is sitting for the third time in four games, due to an ankle and back issue.

Gronkowski traveled to Tennesee with the team and attended practice on a limited basis.

The full list of inactive players for Sunday’s game is:

Patriots: TE Rob Gronkowski, RB Kenjon Barner, G Shaquille Mason, DE Derek Rivers, S Obi Melifonwu, CB Keion Crossen and T Matt Tobin.

Titans: DL Matt Dickerson, OL Jack Conklin, WR Taywan Taylor, OL Aaron Stinnie, FB Jalston Fowler, SAF Dane Cruikshank and OCB Derrick Morgan.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)