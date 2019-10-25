Gronkowski, CBDMEDIC announce partnership with Gillette Stadium, Patriot Place

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronoowski went back to his old stomping grounds Friday to announce that the maker of CBDMEDIC has partnered with Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place.

Abacus Health Products, maker of CBDMEDIC, will promote their merchandise throughout Patriot Place and outside the stadium as part of a new CBD advocacy program.

Abacus CEO Perry Antelman says fans will also get the opportunity to try out their products.

“Free products will be handed out to the tens of thousands of fans at every game,” he said.

Gronkowski announced in August that he was partnering with CBDMEDIC in an effort to make CBD an acceptable tool for all athletes to use for recovery.

The 30-year-old three-time Super Bowl champion retired after a successful but painful career. He says if he could have used CBD products, it would have helped him tremendously.

“Going out to practice, it takes you 15 minutes to warm up because you’re in pain, your muscles are sore, you’re tight somewhere, you’re just throbbing somewhere. This would’ve helped out big time,” he explained.

Gronkowski and the CBD manufacturer insist CBD will not get people high like marijuana does.

“CBDMEDIC products have no marijuana or THC in them. They’re made from hemp. The products do not get you high and you will not fail a drug test using them,” Gronkowski said.

CBD is currently banned by the NFL but if that changes, Gronkowski hinted that could change things with him as well.

“I also want to have the option to get back into the game and if I’m banned next year, I can’t, ya know,” he said. “You all want to see them out there.”

