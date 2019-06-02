Gronkowski gets head shaved at Kids Cancer Buzz Off at Gillette

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Rob Gronkowski got his head shaved Sunday at the tenth annual One Mission Buzz Off at Gillette Stadium.

The Buzz Off supports children with cancer and since 2010, they have raised millions to support One Mission programs at Boston Children’s Hospital, The Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and The Tomorrow Fund Clinic at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

The former Patriots tight end has attended the event for the past nine years and says despite his retirement he would not miss this event for anything.

“Just because I am not playing anymore doesn’t mean you can’t give back or anything. I mean, you can just keep on continuing. You can do more actually,” he said. ” Keep going out there, helping kids out, inspiring them and just be part of it and supportive.”

Even though Gronkowski made it clear he would always be around to support this event, he didn’t give any hints about what is in store for his future.

“I love the New England community. There is something special, all the support and many many years of playing and the support not even on the field but off too,” he said. “New England will always be special and will always have a big part of my heart.”

7News anchors Amaka Ubaka and Alaina Pinto hosted as thousands of people lined up to go bald for a good cause.

All the participants have their own reasons for turning out for the fundraiser. Many of them deeply personal.

“I am coming out in memory of my father and sister who passed away in the same year five years ago,” one woman said.

Another man said he was participating to show his son the importance of giving back to the community.

Since it began, Buzz Off has helped thousands of families.

