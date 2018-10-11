Gronkowski, Gordon among several Patriots on injury report ahead of showdown with Chiefs

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Josh Gordon were among several players listed on the team’s injury report ahead of Sunday night’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

Both Gronkowski (ankle) and Gordon (hamstring) were listed as limited practice participants on Thursday.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan was the only player who did not practice. He is said to be nursing a thigh injury.

The Chiefs will likely be without linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safety Eric Berry (heel), both of whom did not practice Thursday.

Here’s a full look at the New England injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Chris Hogan – Thigh

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Malcom Brown – Knee

WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring

DE Geneo Grissom – Ankle

TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle

RB Sony Michel – Knee

CB Eric Rowe – Groin

DT Danny Shelton – Elbow

DE John Simon – Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed

Here’s a full look at the Kansas City injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Eric Berry – Heel

LB Justin Houston – Hamstring

LB Tanoh Kpassagnon – Ankle

S Eric Murray – Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR De’Anthony Thomas – Lower Leg

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Chris Conley – Toe

LB Dee Ford – Groin/Hand

WR Sammy Watkins – Hamstring

RB Spencer Ware – Not Injury Related

