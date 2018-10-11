Gronkowski, Gordon among several Patriots on injury report ahead of showdown with Chiefs

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Josh Gordon were among several players listed on the team’s injury report ahead of Sunday night’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.
Both Gronkowski (ankle) and Gordon (hamstring) were listed as limited practice participants on Thursday.
Wide receiver Chris Hogan was the only player who did not practice. He is said to be nursing a thigh injury.
The Chiefs will likely be without linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safety Eric Berry (heel), both of whom did not practice Thursday.
Here’s a full look at the New England injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Chris Hogan – Thigh
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Malcom Brown – Knee
WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring
DE Geneo Grissom – Ankle
TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle
RB Sony Michel – Knee
CB Eric Rowe – Groin
DT Danny Shelton – Elbow
DE John Simon – Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
Here’s a full look at the Kansas City injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Eric Berry – Heel
LB Justin Houston – Hamstring
LB Tanoh Kpassagnon – Ankle
S Eric Murray – Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR De’Anthony Thomas – Lower Leg
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Chris Conley – Toe
LB Dee Ford – Groin/Hand
WR Sammy Watkins – Hamstring
RB Spencer Ware – Not Injury Related
