Gronk’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, lands on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

(WHDH) — Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend and former New England Patriots cheerleader, Camille Kostek, has landed on the cover of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

The magazine unveiled three covers on Wednesday, including Kostek, Tyra Banks, and Alex Morgan.

Kostek, an SI swimsuit rookie, visited Kangaroo Island in South Australia for her cover shoot, the magazine said. She won a swimsuit model search in 2018, setting her up for the cover.

A Star Is Born. Here's the moment Camille Kostek found out she was on the cover of #SISwim 2019. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/medd8lJArK — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 8, 2019

“Homegrown in every sense of the world, it’s been incredible to watch Camille come into her own in this space and use her influence to address some of the trappings that come with being a public personality,” SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day said. “In a short amount of time, she has leveraged the power of her brand to inspire and educate others while at the same time pursuing her own dreams.”

Kostek is known for promoting body positivity, speaking with undergraduate students about self-love and empowerment, and working on her Dune Jewelry projects.

Kostek is a native of Connecticut. She first joined the Patriots cheer team in 2013.

