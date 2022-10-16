GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Florence Roche Elementary school will be closed for cleaning Monday, the school district announced Sunday evening.

The main reasons for the closure were to accommodate for the amount of students who are required to remain home until they have had no symptoms for 72 hours, as well as the amount of teachers who are experiencing symptoms, Superintendent Laura Chesson said in an email to families. The closure also provides time for additional cleaning of all bathrooms, high touch areas, and the cafeteria.

The decision came after two days of consulting with Groton Board of Health medical agents, state epidemiologist and district pediatrician Dr. Coleman, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Florence Roche had closed early Friday, after 175 students were absent. An 40 additional students were symptomatic over the weekend. Direction from local and state medical officials allows the students who were absent Friday to come back to school Tuesday at the earliest, the superintendent said.

Only Florence Roche will be closed, the other schools in the Groton-Dunstable District will remain open as usual on Monday.

It is unclear what exactly is spreading, as no one who has experienced the symptoms has been formally tested, the email read. Though the Chesson said many students experienced “a GI illness which appears to be viral in nature.”

The Groton Fire Department found no evidence of a CO2 leak, and all the food products in the cafeteria had valid dates, according to the email.

The superintendent said absences for symptomatic students will be excused, and families should email the school nurse or principal of their student’s illness.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)