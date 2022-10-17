GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton will be in session as scheduled on Tuesday, the superintendent announced Monday.

The school underwent extensive, COVID-appropriate cleaning and custodial coverage will be extended while students are present, Superintendent Laura Chesson said in an email.

The email said staff who have been symptomatic will remain at home until they are clear of symptoms for 72 hours, and advised parents to follow the same guideline for their children. A total of four staff members reported symptoms throughout the weekend.

The decision came after 211 Florence Roche students reported symptoms to school officials, and an additional 30 reported symptoms after the data informing the Monday school closure was collected.

“If your student has been symptom free but seems to have a lack of appetite and/or is not eating preferred foods please consider keeping them home to monitor possible onset of symptoms which can be 12 to 48 hours,” Chesson advised.

The cause of the virus is still being determined, though three teachers have agreed to be tested for Norovirus. NLV is difficult to detect in a laboratory, the superintendent said, and only a few labs in the state can do so, meaning testing is only performed under special circumstances.

“As other causes have been ruled out at this time,” she said, “we have been advised to treat this as a norovirus.”

Officials ruled out other causes of illness after inspecting cafeteria food, testing the building for leaks or contamination, and reviewing cleaning procedures.

