Groton man accused of stabbing wife to death held without bail

GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 62-year-old Groton man accused of stabbing his wife to death was ordered held without bail Monday.

Gregory Fairbairn was arraigned in Ayer District Court on charges of murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police responding to Fairbairn’s home Saturday night allegedly found Mary Fairbairn, 57, dead with multiple stab wounds.

Police say Gregory Fairbairn had a knife on him and told officers he killed his wife.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)