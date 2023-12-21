GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Groton are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a driver who struck a K9 near the department’s headquarters, seriously injuring the police dog.

Officials with Groton PD said a search for a suspect was launched after K9 Bane was struck on Pleasant Street Wednesday afternoon around 4:50 p.m.

According to police, the motorist who struck Bane continued driving while several other people, including the person who reported the hit and run, stopped and rendered aid to the dog.

Authorities said Bane ended up suffering injuries that included a broken femur, dislocated hip, broken ribs and punctured lungs. As of Thursday afternoon, the K9 was in stable but serious condition at Tufts Animal Hospital.

“We also would like to extend our gratitude and thanks to the 4 citizens who stopped and helped our K9 who suffered serious injuries,” the police department stated.

Groton police are now asking anyone who has cameras in the area or had been traveling on Pleasant Street at the time of the incident contact Detective Andrew Davis.

