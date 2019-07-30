Groton police officers help lure cow off the streets

GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Groton Police Department responded to a call early Tuesday morning about a cow walking down the street.

The police department tweeted about the incident, joking that “you never know what kind of call you’ll get, that’s no BS!”

Four policemen, including animal control officer George Moore, helped lure the “rogue bovine” back to its home.

“‘I shoulda been a cowboy!’ ~ Toby Keith. Happy Tuesday!” the tweet read.

