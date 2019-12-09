Groton police warn public after man allegedly uses cellphone translator in attempt to lure girl into car

GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Groton police are issuing a warning to the public after a man allegedly attempted to lure a young girl into his car on Sunday.

The girl told police she was walking on Duck Pond Road when the man approached her speaking Spanish. She said he then used a cellphone translator to ask if she needed a ride.

The man is described as Hispanic with a thin build, no beard, short dark hair and is said to be in his 30s.

The car was said to be silver.

Anyone with information regarding this encounter please contact the Groton Police.

