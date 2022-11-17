GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Groton are warning residents to be ready for power problems this winter as the town’s Electric and Light Department works to keep up with high demand during cold weather.

The company says residents should make preparations for the potential of rolling blackouts.

That includes filling up their oil and propane tanks, filling up 5-gallon fuel containers for generators, testing their generators, and making sure they have a week supply of wood pellets.

