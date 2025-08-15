REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Revere broke ground on a new state-of-the-art high school.

The new school will serve nearly 2,500 students.

A number of city leaders were on hand for the ceremony, saying it will accommodate Revere’s growing student population and offer a safe, modern, and inclusive learning environment.

The school is scheduled to open in 2028.

