NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The state officially broke ground on a construction project to replace a bridge in Natick.

MassDOT officials recently celebrated the replacement of the Route 27 bridge; the new roadway will use a “modified diverging diamond design” – the first of its kind in the region.

Transit officials said this will make the area safer and more accessible for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The $99 million project will roll out in stages and is expected to be finished in 2030.

