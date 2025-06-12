BOSTON (WHDH) - A ground stop was in place at Boston’s Logan International Airport due to a plane off the runway Thursday.

A JetBlue airplane was seen in the grass off the runway just after noon. No flights were landing or taking off Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were at the scene. At least one person was seen being assisted off of the plane, while others walked down a set of stairs to the tarmac.

There were no reports of any injuries.

According to the plane tracking website FlightAware, JetBlue Flight 312 arrived at Logan at around 11:49 a.m. from Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

