Ground stop lifted at Logan Airport after electrical problem

BOSTON (WHDH) - Flights are on the move again out of Logan Airport following a 30-minute ground stop Tuesday night.

Planes were grounded due to an electrical problem that caused the lights along one of the runways to go out, according to a Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson.

Flights were delayed for about 10 to 15 minutes.

No further information has been released.

