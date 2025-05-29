BOSTON (WHDH) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Holocaust museum in Boston’s Downtown Crossing Thursday.

The museum will be located across the street from Boston Common, on Tremont Street.

The museum said the location symbolizes the intersection of historical reflection and the ongoing efforts for justice, equality, and democracy.

Mayor Michelle Wu said the “Holocaust Museum Boston” reaffirms the city’s commitment to its Jewish community, as well as teaching the lessons of history.

“We are a city for everyone and we are a city that leads the way, because not only are we constantly committing to what we need to do moving forward, but what we need to remember, to take stock of, and then charge ourselves with the responsibility to act on forever more,” Wu said.

The museum is scheduled to open late next year.

