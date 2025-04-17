DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - With shovels in their hands, the Richard family breaks ground alongside elected officials on “The Field House Plus.”

A 75,000 square foot athletic and recreational facility that will honor the memory of 8-year-old Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombings.

“We lost Martin 12 years ago this week,” said Bill Richard, Martin’s father. “And obviously he would love a place like the fieldhouse.”

In 2019, Martin’s family founded a park in his name in Boston’s Seaport.

“A lot of memories that I have with my son are at parks and playgrounds,” said Bill. “So when this is open, I’ll have a lot of fond memories as I’m watching other kids compete and get gritty and have fun.”

Now, the Richard family is partnering with the boys and girls clubs of Dorchester to build a campus for children with all abilities, from all neighborhoods and all backgrounds.

“The Richard family is giving back to the community, the neighborhood, and the city that was there for them in their most difficult moments,” said congressman Stephen Lynch.

Located in Dorchester’s Columbia Point, the building will have an indoor turf field, a teaching kitchen, a community theater, a music studio, courts, and tracks.

“Our administration is authorizing 12 million in capital funding to support the construction of this field house,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey.

The governor’s announcement Thursday brings the project to nearly 80% of its $70M fundraising goal.

“I think about him everyday and when things, like celebrations like today, when I hear the words I did today, he’s close to me,” said Bill.

