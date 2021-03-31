Groundhog who got stuck in fence let off with a warning after stealing officer’s glove in NH

Pelham, NH police/Twitter

Police in Pelham, New Hampshire decided to let a groundhog off with a warning after he stole an officer’s glove during a rescue mission.

Officers responding to a report of groundhog stuck in a fence were able to free the wild animal and return him to his family.

The groundhog had stolen an officer’s glove but police joked on Twitter that they decided not to charge him criminally.

 

