BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people accused of assaulting a Suffolk University student Saturday night in Downtown Crossing.

Police said that the five men pictured are believed to be connected to an aggravated assault and battery incident outside 140 Tremont St. They said the men were not provoked.

The victim, 20-year-old Aidan Knaster, suffered serious injuries to his head after he was hit with a glass bottle, according to the police report. He was taken to the hospital with a concussion and got received four stitches on the side of his head.

“The only thing I remember was waking up and being in a chokehold,” said Knaster.

Knaster said the attack happened so quickly that it was hard to make sense of what was going on.

“It was horrifying. I had no clue what was happening, I didn’t necessarily feel any pain, I felt somebody’s arms around my throat, choking me, and like I said, all I saw was red. There was just blood all in my eyes, there was blood everywhere,” Knaster said.

Suffolk University released a statement Monday, saying the school was working closely with police to investigate the assault.

“The University is deeply concerned and saddened that one of our students was the victim of a random and senseless attack Saturday night while walking along Tremont Street. We have been in contact with the student and his family since the incident, and we are grateful that he is recovering from his injuries,” the school said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4571.

Photos and videos of the incident can be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers.

