Group at MIT wants a celebration for a new college canceled

BOSTON (AP) — Some students and professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are asking the college to cancel celebrations for a new computing center.

The Boston Globe reported Monday that 18 students, alumni and faculty published an opinion piece in The Tech , an MIT student publication.

Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of the Blackstone Group investment firm, gave $350 million to MIT. The Stephen A. Schwarzman College of Computing is opening next week. Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is invited.

The opinion piece says the group is concerned about Schwarzman advising President Donald Trump, opposing an affordable housing measure in California and hosting the Saudi crown prince. The group also disagrees with Kissinger’s policy positions.

MIT and Blackstone didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

MIT has publicly thanked Schwarzman for his “encouragement, insight and visionary support.”

