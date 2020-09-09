BOSTON (WHDH) - Activists and family members of people killed by law enforcement are planning to march together in Boston Wednesday in protest of police brutality.

The Mass Action Against Police Brutality rally, which is slated to start outside the State House at 5 p.m., is in solidarity with the family of Jacob Blake — a Black man who was shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin last month.

The group is calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to assign a special prosecutor to reopen all past cases of police brutality in Massachusetts.

Organizers say family members who are supporting the rally include Carla Sheffield, mother of Burrell Ramsey-White, killed by Boston police in 2012; Rahimah Rahim, mother of Usaamah Rahim, killed by a Boston police detective and an FBI agent in 2015; Hope Coleman, mother of Terrence Coleman, killed by Boston police in 2016; Jennifer Root Bannon, sister of Juston Root, killed by Boston police in February 2020; along with the Justice for Eurie Stamps Sr. Group.

