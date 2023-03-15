The woman accused of stabbing a Boston EMT in 2019 appeared virtually in court Wednesday.

Fellow EMTs also gathered, calling for action in the case.

“I just want to thank everyone for their support – my brothers and sisters on the job, my friends, my family – it means the world to me,” Elaina McAlister said in her first public comments on this incident. “It’s made it much easier.”

Years after the incident, McAlister said she was in court to make sure the patient who she said nearly killed her and who cut her career short is held responsible.

EMTs speaking on Wednesday said this incident where McAlister was hurt underscores how dangerous their job is.

“Assaulting an EMT is not ok,” Boston EMS Union President Matthew Anderson said. “Assaulting anybody in public safety is not OK and we’re still gonna fight for justice for Elaina.”

Julie Tejeda smiled as she was handcuffed back on July 10, 2019 after she was accused of attacking McAlister and her partner inside an ambulance.

Video from the day of the incident showed medics tending to McAlister’s stab wounds.

A bloody pair of scissors was recovered at the scene.

Tejeda has yet to be tried in the case after being deemed incompetent and committed to the Shattuck Hospital.

During a status hearing Wednesday though, there was talk that Tejeda could be released to a different setting.

Right now, the case is on hold pending a recommendation from the Department of Mental Health.

“We think that she needs to be in a hospital,” Anderson said outside the courthouse. “She needs to continue to get the treatment she needs to get so she can become competent and stand trial for what she did.”

“Justice needs to be served in this case,” Anderson continued.

Wednesday’s hearing was continued to April 3. At that point, this case’s future will be decided.