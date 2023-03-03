BELCHERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A trust group from Wellesley recently claimed a $33 million Mega Millions jackpot prize won more than a month ago. 

Skylark Group Trust chose the cash option on its prize, taking home a one-time, pre-tax payment of roughly $17.4 million on Wednesday at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. 

The prize dates back to a Jan. 24 Mega Millions drawing and a winning ticket bought at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown. 

Stop & Shop received a $50,000 bonus for its sale. 

While this prize has been claimed, a second jackpot, worth $31 million, remains unclaimed. The $31 million prize was won on a ticket sold at a Gibbs location in Woburn on Jan. 31. 

