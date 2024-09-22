STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of area residents demanding justice for Sandra Birchmore, whose death has resulted in criminal charges against a former Stoughton police officer, held a rally in the community on Saturday.

Twenty-three-year-old Birchmore’s death was originally determined to be a suicide, a finding those closest to her never believed.

Now, news that Matthew Farwell has been accused of killing her and making her death look like a suicide has many looking for answers. Prior to her death, Birchmore claimed she was pregnant with Farwell’s child.

“We need to keep the public engaged, we need to keep Sandra’s name out there,” said Justice for Sandra Birchmore creator Melissa Berry. “We need to let people know that there’s so much more to this case.”

A spokesperson for the DA says in 2021 the state’s medical examiner determined she took her own life — and because of that no criminal charges were filed in connection with her death.

Birchmore’s family hired an investigator, who determined her death was not a suicide.

In 2022, the police department conducted an internal review of the case and uncovered inappropriate conduct between Birchmore and Farwell dating back to when she was 15 years old, prompting Farwell to resign.

The US Attorney’s Office got its own expert to take a second look and determined her death was a homicide.

