FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An organization that aims to equip K-9 units across the state with protective bulletproof vests and other essential equipment has donated vests to members of the Framingham Police Department.

Mass. Vest-a-Dog recently donated the vests to four of the department’s police dogs.

Mass Vest-a-Dog Board Member Ted Yerardi said the group recognizes that some department’s don’t have a budget for these kinds of items.

“Mass Vest-a-Dog donated four dogs to the Framingham Police Department and my thought was let’s protect them best,” he said. “We did a fundraiser last year and they are so excited. The K-9 unit doesn’t get a lot of funding, so that funding is from us.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox