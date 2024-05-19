FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An organization that aims to equip K-9 units across the state with protective bulletproof vests and other essential equipment has donated vests to members of the Framingham Police Department.

Mass. Vest-a-Dog recently donated the vests to four of the department’s police dogs.

Mass Vest-a-Dog Board Member Ted Yerardi said the group recognizes that some department’s don’t have a budget for these kinds of items.

“Mass Vest-a-Dog donated four dogs to the Framingham Police Department and my thought was let’s protect them best,” he said. “We did a fundraiser last year and they are so excited. The K-9 unit doesn’t get a lot of funding, so that funding is from us.”

