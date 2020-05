BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of veterans, Gold Star families and civilians is making a trek from Boston to Bourne to honor members of the armed forces.

The group left Boston around midnight and is headed to the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne while carrying flags on their backs the whole way.

The Memorial Day walk in total is approximately 65 miles long.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)