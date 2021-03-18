Group looking to surprise local ‘super mom’ with incredible prize package

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Moms, a parenting resource group that strives to celebrate motherhood, is looking to surprise a local “super mom” on the frontlines with an incredible prize package.

“While all moms are certainly carrying a heavier load these days, moms who are working on the frontlines during this pandemic are carrying exponentially more. To us, they are SUPER. This is our opportunity to honor and celebrate their contributions to our community and to cheer them on as they continue to do this important work at home and on the frontlines,” Boston Moms wrote in a post on their website.

The group says it’s looking for moms who “stand out in the crowd.”

“Do you know a mom who is working on the frontlines? Perhaps she is a doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist, a medical assistant, a radiologist technician, a first responder, a researcher, or a lab staff member. Maybe she has a different job entirely and has gone above and beyond for her community this year!” Boston Moms wrote. “What is she doing to make a difference for others? Does she set an example and offer encouragement for others around her? How has she had to sacrifice so that she can continue to serve our community during this crucial time?”

To nominate someone to be Boston’s super mom, follow these steps:

Complete the form below to nominate a Boston-area mom who is working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Submissions will be accepted through Monday, March 22, 2021, at 5 p.m.

The Boston Moms team will determine 5 finalists, and you — our community — will cast the final vote on Facebook beginning on March 24, 2021

The winner will be announced at 5 p.m. on March 26, 2021

The $4,000 prize package for the winner includes a full photography session with Crabapple Photography, dinner for four from Perfect Strangers and Chef Adam Munroe, one-night hotel stay from XV Beacon, a spa day from PARLR, three hours of carpentry design build work from New England Design + Construction, an everlasting bouquet from Boston Elegant Flowers, a $150 gift card to New England Country Mart, and a charcuterie board from The Charcuterie Mama.

