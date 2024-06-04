BOSTON (WHDH) - Several children are accused of attacking a security guard at the Walgreens in Boston’s Downtown Crossing Monday after stealing items from the store.

Boston police said that a group of 15 children threw soda bottles at a store security guard, in addition to punching, hitting, and pushing him. Surveillance video recorded the kids running into the Walgreens and then running out after the attack, some of them holding big bags.

The footage also shows the security guard making a throwing motion with his hands while explaining to police what had happened. Investigators said the guard claimed the group stole items from the shelves and tried to leave with them. He said that when he tried to stop them, he was then assaulted.

“The odds are against him. That’s really scary. People just need to be aware, try to help, and say something if they see something,” said Lisa Borque, who works nearby.

Officers interviewed a few of the children, who told them the security guard kicked their friend in the stomach, so they went to assist. Another surveillance video shows an interaction between one kid and the guard.

Detectives said they used cameras along Washington Street to find three girls inside the Downtown Crossing MBTA Station. They were taken by cruisers back to the Walgreens so the guard could positively identify each of them, police said.

Gilson Celstin works as a security guard at another Downtown Crossing business. He said the job is a dangerous one.

“I’m nervous. It’s not good,” he said. “Your job, you need to protect everything inside the store so nobody steals the food. But some people try to attack you, try to beat you.”

Boston police said they arrested three juveniles. The incident remains under investigation.

Walgreens did not return a request for comment.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)