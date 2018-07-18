LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) – A group of kids have been accused of vandalizing a Lynn high school.

A coach at Lynn English High School was the first person to find the damage on Sunday, according to principal Thomas Strangie.

“There was all broken glass, food products they got out of the fridge smashed it on the floor,” Strangie said during an interview with 7News Wednesday.

Pictures show juice dumped on a copy machine, coffee grinds spilled over furniture, and computer monitors knocked down and banged up.

School officials reviewing the building’s surveillance video said they could see young children making a hole in the wall and knocking a metal door off its hinges.

“We have a waxing machine to wax the floors and they were riding it and smiling and happy, having a grand ole time for themselves,” Strangie said.

The video was apparently so clear that when authorities viewed it, they said they recognized the vandals as the same kids who had been playing on the school’s basketball court earlier in the day, 7News has learned.

“We got the kids and sat them down and they admitted to doing it,” Strangie said. “One of the kids we caught who wasn’t upset and kind of laughing, didn’t think it was a big deal … I said ‘You did this all day?’ He goes, ‘All day? We were here all weekend!'”

Officials believe a child broke a window and snuck inside before opening a back door to let the others in.

One 13-year-old boy was charged in connection with the destruction; the rest of the alleged vandals are too young to prosecute. The boy was charged with breaking and entering and malicious destruction of justice.

“The law changed so now children under the age of 12 cannot be charged criminally…” Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kimeic said. The law previously stated that children under the age of 7 couldn’t be charged.

Principal Strangie spoke out about the law, saying, “There needs to be some accountability — there needs to be.”

