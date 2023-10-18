NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Many in the Boston area have continued to take a stand in support of Israel as the country’s war with Hamas continues. In Newton, one group of children is finding ways to raise money to help Israeli children.

“When I heard about what was going on there, I couldn’t bear it, so I thought there must be something I could do to help,” one of the children in Newton said this week.

“It made me feel bad and worried about all the people who were injured or kidnapped or died,” another one of the children said.

The group in Newton had already raised $5,000 as of Wednesday to help replace toys, clothes and other personal items.

As part of their efforts, the children said they’re doing everything they can to collect donations, including setting up a booth to sell cookies at a harvest festival last weekend.

The group has also partnered with an organization that delivers care packages to children who have evacuated with their families.

“Someone needed to make a difference and I thought that this could be a way to step up and do something for them,” another child involved in the fundraising effort told 7NEWS.

There is a GoFundMe page in place to help the Newton children with their fundraising.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)