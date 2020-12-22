Group of friends pick up tab for dozens of diners at Middleborough restaurant

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A random act of kindness at a Middleborough restaurant is spreading some holiday cheer.

A table of friends dining at the Charred Oak Tavern Sunday night picked up the tab for dozens of diners.

General Manager Elizabeth Robichaud said the generous act got some guests emotional.

“One woman almost cried,” she said. “You can tell it’s been a really tough year for everybody and it was just like a sigh of relief from a lot of people. That was really nice of someone.”

She added that customers left the restaurant extremely grateful.

