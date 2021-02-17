Group of friends rescue injured dolphin stranded in Wellfleet cove

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of friends came to the rescue of a dolphin who had washed ashore in Wellfleet.

They were on a hike when they noticed the mammal in shallow water. They said it had wounds on its back from the sharp oysters in the cove.

The group called for help and waited with the dolphin until rescuers arrived.

“There were a few other people but no one else really saw it. It was really far down in the water so it was really hard to see,” Lexi Eckardt said. “Honestly, it was just a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m really glad that we were out there to help the dolphin because without us being there, he might’ve died.”

The rescue center said the dolphin will be released back into the water when it is ready.

