LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of goats was recently caught kidding around in Lynnfield.

Police said they received a report of several goats roaming around the area of Tedford Lane.

Thanks to one officer, all of those animals were safely brought home.

Ten other goats that were reported missing were also accounted for.

