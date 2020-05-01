Group of ICE detainees allegedly refuse COVID-19 testing, trash Dartmouth correctional facility

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detainees are accused of trashing a unit inside a Dartmouth correctional facility Friday and refusing to be tested for COVID-19, officials said.

A group of about 10 detainees held in the B win of the Bristol County detention center reported having multiple symptoms of the virus but refused to be tested, according to a release issued by the sheriff’s office.

The detainees were said to have “rushed violently” at Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson and corrections officers reportedly had to barricade themselves inside the facility as they ripped washing machines and pipes off the wall and broke windows.

Bristol County Sheriff’s Office corrections officers, special response team members and the K9 unit entered the facility and were attacked by the ICE detainees, according to the release.

Once officers were able to get the situation under control, three detainees were transported to a hospital.

One for symptoms of a panic attack, one for a pre-existing medical condition and another for a medical incident after being removed from the ICE wing. All three are expected to be fine.

“I want to commend our medical professionals and our security team for their amazing work for quickly resolving the disturbance,” Hodgson said.

The damage to the wing is said to be extensive.

Detainees have been moved to single cells in the special housing unit pending disciplinary action, COVID testing and criminal charges.

In a statement Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts said.

“These reports are deeply disturbing. We are concerned for our clients, and everyone detained in the Bristol County House of Correction and ICE detention.”

Representative Joseph Kennedy III said he is closely monitoring the treatment of the detainees and that he is in touch with local authorities and advocates regarding to “concerning reports.”

Closely monitoring the treatment of detainees at Bristol County House of Corrections tonight. In touch with local authorities and advocates about these concerning reports. More information to come. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) May 2, 2020

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)