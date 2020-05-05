Group of lost ducklings rescued from sewer drain in MBTA parking lot

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers, animal control, and a Malden Public Works Department crew teamed up Tuesday morning to rescue a group of lost ducklings that were stuck in a sewer drain in the Oak Grove parking lot, officials said.

The ducklings “lost their way and ended up in a sewer drain,” MBTA Transit Police said in a tweet.

A photo showed 10 ducklings safely tucked away in a transport case.

Team effort, TPD/Bartletta Const/Malden DPW & Animal Control, in saving several ducklings who lost their way and ended up in a sewer drain at #MBTA Oak Grove p-lot. pic.twitter.com/JHqZeP1zHY — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) May 5, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)