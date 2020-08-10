MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a group of men accused of firing handguns at each other near a diner in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of multiple gunshots in the area of the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street around 1:30 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said they had left the restaurant when they noticed a group of men yelling at each other.

The men reportedly displayed handguns and began shooting at each other before running away.

The witnesses only gave vague descriptions of two of the men, whom they described as Black with dreadlocks. One of the suspect was said to be wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, while the other wore a red Polo shirt.

No one appeared to have been injured; however, officers found numerous shell casings in the diner’s parking lot and surrounding areas, police said.

Several vehicles and a nearby restaurant were also reportedly damaged during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

