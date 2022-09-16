EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The group of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday will now be moved to Joint Base Cape Cod with Governor Charlie Baker activating the National Guard to help transport the group and assist the relief efforts.

Some cars were seen being provided to carry the migrants and their bags earlier this morning as some of the migrants held hands with the volunteers from the Parish Center. Some of the migrants said they’ve been happy with the way they’ve been treated so far and are grateful to be on the island, but some felt that the process of getting them to Martha’s Vineyard involved political trickery.

Migrants preparing to leave Martha’s Vineyard for Joint Base Cape Cod. Smiles and thanks for how they were treated here. #7News pic.twitter.com/oZgtdqm9TJ — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) September 16, 2022

Joint Base Cape Cod has dormitory conditions that allow the migrants to receive better care than the temporary care they’ve received since arriving to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday afternoon. Although the move will give them better living conditions, many of the migrants said they wanted to come to the U.S. to get jobs to provide for their families back in Venezuela and Colombia.

