CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly 100 cancer survivors are set to tackle the Head of the Charles Regatta as part of the Survivor Rowing Network this weekend.

Thousands of athletes travel from all around the world to compete in the regatta. This year, 11 boats of cancer survivors will make their way down the river.

“For many, this is their first time rowing in a head race,” said Beth Kohl, founder of the Survivor Rowing Network. “They have won the most important race in their lives.”

The organization allows cancer survivors to find peace and confidence through rowing.

“They’ll go out and they get in the boat, they get on the water, look up, and they give gratitude for their lives, they give gratitude for where they are,” Kohl said.

The group of 99 survivors have created special friendships through rowing after going through the most difficult time of their lives.

“So proud to be there and also to represent the women who fight for breast cancer, so we are really happy to be there,” said Barbara, who is on the French team.

Enrica, who is on the Italian team, shared a similar sentiment.

“Two years ago, when I discovered my breast cancer, I found a family of wonderful women that I can share my feelings and I don’t feel alone,” she said.

“After the cancer, we’re still growing, and for us, it’s really a release of tension and going back to life,” said Roberta, also on the Italian team.

Members of the public can watch the survivors row at the Head of the Charles on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

