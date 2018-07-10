Group of stranded dolphins rescued off Cape Cod coast

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of stranded dolphins were rescued and released back into the ocean off Provincetown Tuesday afternoon.

Ten dolphins were released into the ocean at Herring Cove Beach by rescuers with the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Fourteen Atlantic white-sided dolphins were found stranded in Blackfish Creek in Wellfleet early Tuesday. Four of the dolphins died, officials said.

IFAW's marine rescue team responded to 14 Atlantic white-sided dolphins stranded in Wellfleet, MA. 10 dolphins were successfully released back into Cape Cod waters at Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown. One dolphin was satellite tagged; we look forward to sending you updates! pic.twitter.com/4Dcm9PmgZN — IFAW (@action4ifaw) July 10, 2018

“Every time we get a call about a stranded, every minute counts,” IFAW veterinarian Sarah Sharp said. “We try to get them the medical care we can and get them back into the water as fast as humanly possible.”

Video from Sky7 showed each dolphin being carried on red tarps back to water. The dolphins were tagged in case they are stranded again.

“We’re hoping to get some tracks later on and see how they are progressing,” IFAW Stranding Coordinator Kristen Patchett said.

The Yarmouth Port-based organization responds to stranded dolphins along the coast of southern Massachusetts.

Researchers plan to conduct necropsies on the dolphins that died.

