BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - After a Worcester police officer died while trying to help a drowning teen, a local group is setting up boxes of rescue equipment at swimming areas with the hope of giving future rescuers the resources they need to save lives — including their own.

After Officer Manny Familia died while trying to rescue a teen in a local pond, several Boylston residents got together to create “Manny’s Boxes.” The large wooden box at Rocky Pond in Boylston contains a life preserver with 100 feet of floating rope and several Coast Guard certified life jackets for potential rescuers.

“The idea is to get [the preserver] as close to them as possible so they have something to hold on to,” said group co-founder Tara Caramancia. “If someone felt like they wanted to go out and needed to rescue someone, they could wear a life jacket as well.”

“Especially now with the other two drownings that have happened,” said co-founder Krista McNeil. “It’s just something that’s a necessity.”

The group is looking to place more Manny’s Boxes in Worcester County and beyond. For more information on how to help, e-mail MannysBoxFoundation@gmail.com.

