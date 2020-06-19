Group rallies in Dorchester for Juneteenth, Black Lives Matter

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of people gathered on Friday afternoon for a Black Lives Matter rally and in recognition of Juneteenth in Dorchester.

Demonstrators gathered to send a powerful and peaceful message that Juneteenth should be a national holiday and to talk about inequities throughout the country.

Juneteenth is recognized as the day slavery ended in the United States.

“Let’s talk about unity, talk about love, talk about peace,” one rally-goer said to the crowd.

Those present said they want to see equity in politics, education, health care and other aspects of society.

They also want to see an end to issues, such as mass incarceration, police brutality and over policing of communities of color.

Those who attended showed a united front and to stand up for other issues, such as worker’s rights which they said are civil rights.

“We’re here to support equality for everybody,” said a white woman who has a half Cape Verdean son.

