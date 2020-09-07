MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A group in New Hampshire is planning on holding a rally in support of a 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last month.

The “Free Kyle Rittenhouse Rally” is set to take place at noon Monday in Manchester.

Rittenhouse is facing charges for shooting and killing two people and injuring a third amid protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Organizers of the rally say Rittenhouse was forced to defend himself while helping friends secure private businesses.

