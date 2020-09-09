Group urging Baker to appoint special prosecutor, reopen all cases of police brutality

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of about 200 demonstrators gathered at the State House on Wednesday night to demand Gov. Charlie Baker appoint a special prosecutor and reopen all cases of police brutality in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Action Against Police Brutality joined family members of victims who have been impacted by police brutality in an effort to bring change to the Commonwealth following the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police as he tried to get into a car while they were trying to arrest him in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last month.

Those in attendance could be seen holding signs that read, “Reopen the cases.”

The demonstrators are holding a “Justice for Jacob Blake” march to City Hall and then down through the South End following the rally.

A second rally organized by a different group is taking place near Government Center.

An organizer working for Massachusetts Action Against Police Brutality said the two groups are calling for similar things and that they would likely join forces later on.

