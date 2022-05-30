BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A dedicated group made a 65-mile trek from Boston Common to the National Cemetery in Bourne to honor fallen service members.

The journey is called “Vest Up 4 the Fallen.”

Those who walked this Memorial Day, many of whom were veterans themselves, said though their journey was hard, it paled in comparison to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We (who) served in the military have been side-by-side with the fallen, said participant Kenneth Kato. “I do it (for) two of my comrades who have been lost downrange. That gives me the purpose to do it.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)