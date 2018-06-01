Group wants name of Faneuil Hall changed due to slavery connection

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local group wants the city of Boston to change the name of Faneuil Hall, citing a negative connection to slavery.

The group gathered at Sam Adams Park just outside of Faneuil Hall on Friday to hold a prayer and raise awareness for the issue.

“Our call is clear and has been consistent for more than a year now,” New Democracy Coalition founder Kevin Peterson said in a statement. “Faneuil Hall insults the dignity of blacks and all Americans who believe in the civic dignity of all and who want to be availed to our nation’s full history — not half truths and prevarications.”

Organizers say the man for which Faneuil Hall is named, Peter Faneuil, donated money to the city after selling a slave child and that he was “a prominent Boston merchant who dealt and profited from the slave trade.”

The group also says that the area behind Faneuil Hall, now known as Quincy Market, was once a textile plant run with slave labor.

The city has not yet responded to the group’s request.

